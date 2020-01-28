28 Jan 2020

IOM Monthly Programmatic Highlights Ethiopia - December 2019

from International Organization for Migration
Some of the key achievements included:

  • Over 11,000 forced-returnees from KSA were registered, profiled and screened for vulnerabilities upon arrival. Among them, 331 vulnerable returnees were assisted with onward transportation allowance (OTA) and NFIs. In addition, 472 non-KSA returnees received health screening, accommodation and food, onward transport assistance, cash grants, psychosocial counselling, economic, and social support, as required.

  • 11,400 medical consultations and 1,000 health assessments conducted.

  • 9,000 behaviour change communication (BCC) IEC materials were distributed and over 800 individuals participated in Community Conversations or relevant workshops.

  • 16,500 individuals benefitted from emergency shelter/NFIs.

  • 4,700 IDPs were supported through Site Management Support (SMS).

  • 45,000 individuals benefitted from hygiene promotion activities.

  • 5,400 refugees benefitted from transportation assistance within Ethiopia and 500 refugees departed Ethiopia for resettlement purposes.

