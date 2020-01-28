IOM Monthly Programmatic Highlights Ethiopia - December 2019
Some of the key achievements included:
Over 11,000 forced-returnees from KSA were registered, profiled and screened for vulnerabilities upon arrival. Among them, 331 vulnerable returnees were assisted with onward transportation allowance (OTA) and NFIs. In addition, 472 non-KSA returnees received health screening, accommodation and food, onward transport assistance, cash grants, psychosocial counselling, economic, and social support, as required.
11,400 medical consultations and 1,000 health assessments conducted.
9,000 behaviour change communication (BCC) IEC materials were distributed and over 800 individuals participated in Community Conversations or relevant workshops.
16,500 individuals benefitted from emergency shelter/NFIs.
4,700 IDPs were supported through Site Management Support (SMS).
45,000 individuals benefitted from hygiene promotion activities.
5,400 refugees benefitted from transportation assistance within Ethiopia and 500 refugees departed Ethiopia for resettlement purposes.