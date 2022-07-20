IOM, Ministry of Peace and KOICA Partner to Support the Government of Ethiopia’s Work Towards Sustainable Peace

Addis Ababa/Ethiopia

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has allocated USD 9.5 million to fund the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) work to support the Government of Ethiopia’s sustained efforts on enhancing community-led solutions towards economic resilience and enhanced social cohesion leading to sustainable peace.

This project is a joint initiative led by the Ethiopian Ministry of Peace which aims to strengthen area-based and community-based peacebuilding and recovery processes that will increase access to sustainable livelihoods. The initiative also aims to reach 600,000 vulnerable people including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), host-communities and returned IDPs in conflict-affected areas in Ethiopia.

“IOM is very grateful for KOICA’s generous support. With this funding, conflict-affected communities and other vulnerable persons will be able to get needed assistance to improve their lives and build up economic resilience, contributing to sustainable peace in the country,” said Jian Zhao, Acting Chief of Mission for IOM Ethiopia.

During the launch of the project (19/07), Kim Sun Young, Deputy Country Director of KOICA Office in Ethiopia, highlighted the need to link humanitarian support with development initiatives and peacebuilding. “Such an approach not only addresses immediate concerns of the displaced, returnees, and refugees but will also sustain peace and development. Without peace, there is no development,” she added.

This project is one of the largest ones relating to peacebuilding funded by KOICA.

