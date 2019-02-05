05 Feb 2019

IOM Event Tracking: Influx from Gambella to multiple locations in the vicinity of Maiwut and Nasir (11 - 17 January 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 17 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.25 MB)

An influx of South Sudanese nationals from Ethiopian refugee camps (Gambella) into Upper Nile State has been the result of communal clashes involving transnational ethnic groups constituted of both host community and South Sudanese refugees. These groups, who have been previously displaced multiple times, have arrived in Jekow, Pagak and Burebiey of Maiwut and Nasir Counties after travelling from Pagak-Laare County, Kul I, II, III and Jekow – Nyinyang County of Gambella, Ethiopia. With a combined population of over 4,000 individuals, the influx has put a considerable strain on the existing infrastructure, notably on public transport routes connecting to major entry points such as Matar-Burebiey, Lare-Jekow, and Lare-Pagak leading to the transportation hubs of Maiwut and Nasir. Local communities, churches and humanitarian partners have been able to provide limited support in Maiwut, Nasir in sectors including food, shelter and Non-Food Items (NFIs). However, the situation remains dire, particularly in Jekow, Pagak and Burebiey where further support is needed. Having spent over six years in Ethiopia, local stakeholders believe that this population might return to Ethiopia once the situation has improved to access services, notably to allow children to continue their education.

