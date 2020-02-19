IOM Ethiopia Migration Health Unit (MHU) 2019 Highlights January - December

The core objective and vision of IOM Ethiopia’s Migration Health Unit (MHU) is to ensure the health of migrants in their countries of origin, transit and destination, in accordance with national and global health security agendas, whilst enabling migrants and internally displaced populations to benefit from an improved standard of physical mental and social well-being. In Ethiopia, activities run under all components of H1/H2/H3 programming.

IOM Ethiopia’s core health activities fall under the resettlement program (H1), namely health assessments, vaccination activities, TB diagnosis and treatment and predeparture medical screenings. IOM also provides a variety of health promotion/assistance services for migrants and crisis affected populations alongside assistance to stranded migrants (H2/H3), in collaboration with partners and stakeholders.