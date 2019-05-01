IOM Ethiopia | Emergency & Post-crisis unit Wollegas emergency response, Published April 2019

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Localized conflict in Benishangul-Gumuz region (BSG) and East and West Wollega zones of Oromia region since September 2018 has displaced an estimated 191,752 individuals, most of whom resided in Kamashi zone of BSG region and along the border areas between the two regions. Of this number, approximately 177,205 individuals are displaced in the Oromia region, of which over 60% are now located in East Wollega zone, which hosts the largest IDP caseload spread across 7 woredas, 25 collective sites and 38 host communities. Displacement in West Wollega is spread across 10 woredas, 16 collective sites and 57 host communities.

Since March, IDP returns began toward areas of origin along the regional border, though the situation for these populations on the move remains precarious. Many are unable or unwilling to return to their original properties as tensions along the border are reportedly still high, and physical damage extensive. The majority of IDPs remain in collective sites or host communities in East and West Wollega zones. IOM emergency response teams are currently implementing Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Item (ES/NFI) support, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services, Site Management Support (SMS), and Emergency Health with Psychosocial Support services in 13 sites across both zones. Additionally, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) has now conducted two rounds of Rapid Response Assessment (RRA) surveying across East and West Wollega zones and Kamashi zone.

The situation has been further complicated by access challenges to IDP sites. Insecurity and local administrative policies have limited IOM’s ability to operate needs-based programming in several sites. Additionally, the fast-approaching rainy season will further complicate physical access to already remote sites. IOM continues to increase its field presence, with 40 staff operating across both zones and is soon to activate a humanitarian hub in Nekemte Town,

East Wollega zone.