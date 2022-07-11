IOM Ethiopia Drought Response Overview (January - June 2022)

Situation Overview

Many Regions in Ethiopia are currently experiencing one of the most severe La Niña-induced droughts in recent decades, with more than 8 million people acutely food insecure, and the death of 1.5 million livestock due to drought destroying people’s livelihoods. Nearly 300,000 drought-affected people have migrated in search of water, pasture, or assistance.

IOM’s latest National Displacement Report finds that one out of five displaced persons in Ethiopia are displaced due to the ongoing drought. IOM is responding to the needs of drought-affected communities across Ethiopia.

CAMP COORDINATION AND CAMP MANAGEMENT

IOM is supporting camp management coordination fora, providing tools for data collection, service monitoring, referrals, and other support in camps for the displaced, establishing Community Representative structures for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and building capacity of CCCM partners.

EMERGENCY SHELTER AND NON-FOOD ITEMS (ESNFIS)

IOM is providing in-kind emergency shelter, essential non-food household items, cash-for-rent, and construction of emergency shelters to displaced drought-affected populations and host communities.

WATER, SANITATION, AND HYGIENE

IOM is providing potable water through emergency water trucking, rehabilitating existing water supply schemes and sanitation facilities, constructing new water supply schemes and sanitation facilities, and procuring and distributing WASH related essential non-food items and water treatment chemicals.

MULTI-PURPOSE CASH TRANSFERS

IOM is providing multi-purpose cash transfer (MPCT) assistance to drought-affected populations in line with the Cash Working Group (CWG) recommendations.

HEALTH

IOM is delivering comprehensive lifesaving primary healthcare and nutrition services, integrating mental health and psychosocial support services and GBV risk mitigation to vulnerable populations in priority areas. IOM is also supporting health facilities through deploying mobile health and nutrition teams.