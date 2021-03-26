Ethiopia

IOM Ethiopia - COVID-19 Response Overview, 26 March 2021

Partnership and Coordination

  • IOM is the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of returnee migrants. IOM continues to support eight temporary accommodations at different Points of Entry (PoEs), where returnee migrants receive direct assistance and await onward transportation to home.

  • Participated in cluster meetings at national, subnational, and zonal levels.

