IOM Ethiopia - COVID-19 Response Overview, 25 February 2021

Partnership and Coordination

• IOM has been recognized by the Mayor’s Office and the Education Office of Dire Dawa, Ethiopia for its substantial support to post COVID-19 schools reopening. IOM supported 26 schools under Dire Dawa City Administration with their reopening.

• IOM is the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of returnee migrants. IOM continues to support seven temporary accommodations at different Points of Entry (PoEs), where returnee migrants receive direct assistance and await onward transportation to home.

• Participated in cluster meetings at national, subnational, and zonal levels.

Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE)

• 38,842 beneficiaries in Dire Dawa, East Hararghe, Jigjiga, Gedeo, Borena, West Guji and East Wollega Zones were reached with RCCE activities.

• 2,504 copies of children's educational coloring book were distributed in Borena and West Guji IDP sites.

• Four portable speakers provided to East Wollega woreda for COVID-19 community sensitization and mass awareness-raising activities.

Disease Surveillance

• Since 1 April 2020, Ethiopia received over 54,000 returnee migrants: 14,282 from Sudan, 11,121 from Djibouti, 10,893 from Somalia, 10,240 from KSA, 2,089 from Kenya and 5,713 from other countries.

• Registered 1,952 new returnee migrants in the past week.

Point of Entry (PoE)

• 10,499 individuals screened for COVID-19 by IOM Mobile Health and Nutrition Teams (MHNTs) and government-supported health posts in Dire Dawa, East Hararghe, Jigjiga, Gedeo, Borena, West Guji and East Wollega Zones as well as two IOM Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) sites in North Gondar

• Seven temporary accommodations/shelter facilities in Addis Ababa and at PoEs are active.