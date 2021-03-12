IOM Ethiopia - COVID-19 Response Overview, 12 March 2021

Partnership and Coordination

• IOM is the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of returnee migrants. IOM continues to support 7 temporary accommodations at different Points of Entry (PoEs), where returnee migrants receive direct assistance and await onward transportation home.

• IOM also continued participating in cluster meetings at national, subnational, and zone levels.

Risk Communication and Community Engagement

• 20,674 individuals, including returnee migrants, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and host communities reached with mass sensitization on COVID-19 pandemic prevention and protection through mass media, door-to-door, facility level health educations, community mobilization, and public campaigns in Dire Dawa, East and West Hararghe, Borena, West Guji and East Wollega, Central and North Gondar zones during the preceding two weeks.

Disease Surveillance

• Since 1 April 2020, Ethiopia has received over 58,600 returnee migrants: 15,390 from Sudan, 11,206 from Djibouti, 11,928 from Somalia, 12,313 from KSA, 2,147 from Kenya and 5,713 from other countries.

• Registered 2,058 new returnee migrants in the past week.