IOM Ethiopia - COVID-19 Response Overview, 11 February 2021

Partnership and Coordination

• IOM is the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of returnee migrants. IOM continues to support 7 temporary accommodations at different Points of Entry (PoEs), where returnee migrants receive direct assistance and await onward transportation home. In view of schools reopening, quarantine facilities designated for returnee migrants have been closed and temporary accommodations at PoEs have been established.

• IOM continued participating in cluster meetings at national, subnational, and zone levels.

Risk Communication and Community Engagement

• 62,938 individuals (27,064 M, 35,874 F), including returnee migrants, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and members of host communities reached with mass sensitization on COVID-19 pandemic prevention and mitigation through mass media, door-to-door, facility level health educations, community mobilization, and public campaigns in Dire Dawa, East Hararghe, Jigjiga, Gedeo, Borena, West Guji and East Wollega Zones, as well as in 2 IDP sites in North Gondar during the preceding two weeks.