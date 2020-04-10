IOM Ethiopia COVID-19 Response Overview - 10 April 2020

IOM’S PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE

RETURN AND REINTEGRATION

• Supporting over 1,900 Ethiopian returnee migrants – predominantly from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) – quarantined in Addis Ababa with food, accommodation, NFIs, and onward transportation assistance, as necessary.

• Supporting over 1,400 returnee migrants from Djibouti quarantined in Dire Dawa and 169 returnees from Kenya in Moyale.

• Over 2,000 returnees are projected to return from KSA by 14 April and IOM is preparing to support, as necessary.

•Organized virtual training for health professionals and social workers of 5 implementing partners providing shelter services to returnees and other vulnerable populations.

• Supporting the Protection team under the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC), responsible for COVID-19 response to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), refugees and returnees, to develop guidelines on post- arrival arrangements for returnees, communicating COVID-19 to returnees, messaging and producing sample posters.

• IOM’s frontline staff and first responders received COVID-19 preparedness training.

• Required COVID-19 supplies (e.g., masks, gloves, sanitizers) have been made available in all relevant locations.