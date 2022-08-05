IOM Ethiopia 2022 Mid-Year Report

Since its first presence in Ethiopia in 1995, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has been contributing to the efforts of the Government of Ethiopia (GOE) to effectively manage migration through a wide variety of projects and programmes. Today, IOM’s presence in Ethiopia includes its Country Office in Addis Ababa, Field- and Sub-Offices across the country covering all Regional States, Migration Response Centres (MRCs) and Migration Health Assessment Clinics (MHACs) along key migratory routes, and multiple Transit Centres to accommodate returning migrants and departing refugees. IOM’s programmatic interventions in Ethiopia are divided in four broad areas:

Migration Governance

Migration Health

Migration Movements

Emergency and Post-Crisis