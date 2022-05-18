IOM in Ethiopia: 2021 Annual report

IOM continued to deliver on our mandate in Ethiopia and commitment to its people throughout 2021, providing over 4.5 million instances of multi-sectoral assistance to people in need across Ethiopia, including:
1.8 million people benefitted from water, sanitation, and hygiene services
943,000 people benefitted from the provision of shelter and non-food items
939,000 people were supported with camp coordination and management services
627,000 people were reached through public health emergency risk communication
200,000medical consultations and health assessments were conducted
125,000 people were supported with mental health and psychosocial support services
48,000 returning migrants were assisted
16,000 individuals were assisted with their visa application to Canada and Germany
6,600 refugees were assisted with emergency transportation services
3,000 refugees departed from Ethiopia under IOM’s resettlement programme
1,200 returning migrants received tailor-made economic and social support packages
10 Border Control Posts were assessed for the installation of a Border Management Information System (MIDAS)
Worked closely with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) on migration governance and continued to support policy development, advocacy and political engagement, programme development, partnership building, and enhancement of the capacity of State and non-State actors on migration management and governance principles across various thematic areas, to foster a posture where migration is embedded in regional and continental development and integration policies and programming.