IOM East and Horn Covid 19 Response | Situation Report 32 | 18 November 2020

EHoA SITUATION OVERVIEW

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in the East and Horn of Africa (EHoA) continues to rise across the region. Migrants, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), are among the world’s worst impacted groups, compared to non-migrants. Migrants are more likely to be living in conditions and finding themselves in circumstances in which the infection is more likely to spread, poorer and makeshift conditions and overcrowded settings. This group are also likely to have limited access to sanitation and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Migrants and mobile populations may also have an over-representation of pre-existing health issues due to a lack of access to medical facilities and care. Thousands of migrants are currently stranded across the East and Horn of Africa due to border closures and movement restrictions brought on by COVID-19. Many are in need of food, water, medical assistance and transport. Migrants are also experiencing involuntary return to their home countries, detention and abuse, and stigma and xenophobia, resulting from being blamed for the spread of the disease.

As of November 18, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the region stands at 212,265. 1,595 new cases have been reported in the last day with most new cases reported in Kenya (925 daily increase 1.3%), followed by Uganda (342 daily increase 2.0%), Ethiopia (339daily increase 0.3%) and Rwanda (16 daily increase 0.3%). Ethiopia remains the country with the highest number of confirmed cases in the region at 103,395 (48.7% of total case), followed by Kenya 71,729 (33.8%), followed by Uganda 16,905 (8.0%).

IOM is working with governments across the region to respond to the impact of COVID-19 in the areas of protection, risk communication, disease surveillance, infection prevention and control, case management, ‘Points of Entry’ (PoEs), camp coordination and management, procurement and logistics, among others. IOM is advocating for all migrants, including IDPs, to be included in all national government responses to combat COVID-19. A regional financial appeal to assist migrant groups in the East and Horn of Africa was launched in April for $71.6M. So far, 73% of the required funds have been raised.

In April IOM launched a regional financial appeal for $71.6M to assist migrant groups in the East and Horn of Africa. An EHoA COVID-19 appeal document was published.

In August IOM launched an appeal to specifically respond to the needs of migrants on the ‘Eastern Route’ from the Horn of Africa to Yemen.

A Regional Migrant Response Plan for Horn of Africa and Yemen (RMRP) 2020 Appeal was also launched.