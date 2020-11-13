IOM East and Horn Covid 19 Response | Situation Report 31 | 11 November 2020

EHoA SITUATION OVERVIEW

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in the East and Horn of Africa (EHoA) continues to rise, as the number of positive cases continues to rise globally. Migrants, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), are among some of world’s most vulnerable groups facing the worst impact of the infection, compared to non-migrants. They are more likely to be living in conditions and circumstances in which the infection is more likely to spread, poorer and makeshift conditions and overcrowded settings. They are also likely to have limited access to sanitation and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Migrants and mobile populations may also have an over-representation of preexisting health issues due to a lack of access to medical facilities and care. Thousands of migrants are currently stranded across the East and Horn of Africa due to widespread border closures and movement restrictions brought on by COVID-19, unable to reach destination countries, and unable to return home. Many are in need of food, water, medical assistance and transport. At the same time, migrants are subject to involuntary return to their home countries, and some are experiencing detention and abuse, stigma and xenophobia, resulting from being blamed for the spread of the disease.

As of November 11, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the region stands at 199,717. 2,016 new cases have been reported in the last day with most new cases reported in Kenya (1,344 daily increase 2.1%), followed by Ethiopia (345 daily increase 0.3%), Uganda (289 daily increase 1.9%) and Rwanda (20 daily increase 0.4%). Ethiopia remains the country with the highest number of confirmed cases in the region at 100,327 (50.2% of total case), followed by Kenya 64,588 (32.3%), followed by Uganda 14,993 (7.5%).

IOM is working with governments across the region to respond to the impact of COVID-19 in the areas of protection, risk communication, disease surveillance, infection prevention and control, case management, ‘points of entry’ (PoEs), camp coordination and management, procurement and logistics, among others. IOM is advocating for all migrants, including IDPs, to be included in all national government responses in the fight against COVID-19. A regional financial appeal to assist migrant groups in the East and Horn of Africa was launched in April for $71.6M. So far, 73% of the required funds have been raised.

In August IOM launched an appeal to specifically respond to the needs of migrants on the ‘Eastern Route’ from the Horn of Africa to Yemen.