03 Jul 2018

Inter-Agency Coordination in Community-Based Complaint Mechanisms (CBCMs) - CBCM REGIONAL TRAINING of TRAINERS (ToT) Report, June 2018

Report
from Inter-Agency Standing Committee, International Organization for Migration
Published on 03 Jul 2018 View Original
In brief:

This regional CBCM ToT was conducted from 3rd to 8th June 2018 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. It hosted 23 participants from 6 countries: Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda and Yemen.

It has been facilitated and organized by IOM, under a team of 3 resource persons: Alexandra Hileman, IOM PSEACBCM Project Coordinator, Sylvie Robert, Adult Learning Expert and co-designer of the CBCM training and ToT package, with the support of Rushda Khan, IOM PSEA-CBCM Project Support Officer, and the generous support of the United States Department of State, Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM).

This regional ToT is the first of a series of three, the following two events being planned in July for MENA region, and in September for West and Central francophone Africa.

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

