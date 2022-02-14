1. Introduction

The repot presented findings of end line survey findgs compared with baseline data for the same project.East and West Hararghe zones are located within Oromia region, one of the largest and most populated regions of Ethiopia. Like many parts of Oromia and the country, over 80% of the people in East and West Hararghe rely on agricultural livelihoods. This baseline survey target districts are Babile, and Kersa in East Hararghe, and Mieso woreda in West Hararghe zone. Babile woreda has a population of 117,682 residing in 22 kebeles. The woreda hosts 14, 545 displaced households from neighboring region Somali. Kersa woreda bordered on the south by Bedeno, on the west by Meta, on the north by Dire Dawa, on the northeast by Haro Maya, and on the southeast by Kurfa Chele. The woreda has a population of 243,544 peoples residing in 38 kebeles and it has hosted 874 household IDPs displaced from Somali region. Mieso woreda is bordered on the south by Guba Koricha, on the west by the Afar Region, on the north by the Somali Region, on the east by Doba and on the southeast by Chiro. It has a total population of 130,709.

Aimed at addressing the fatal threats of COVID-19 among the target communities, CARE has been implementing a five-month emergency project entitled Integrated WASH, Health and Protection response to COVID-19 in West and East Hararghe Zones of Oromia Region, Ethiopia. The main activities of the project are hygiene promotion, provision of hygiene supplies, hand washing facilities installation at health centers and integrating protection actions. The project period is from July 1 2020 to Nov 30, 2020 and funded by OFDA. The project implemented in Kersa and Babile Woredas of East Hararghe Zone and Meiso and Gumbibordode Woredas of West Hararghe Zone.

Project Objective: