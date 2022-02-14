1. Executive Summary

This report presented end line survey for the project entitled Integrated WASH and Multipurpose Cash Support to IDPs and host Communities in Oromia and Somali Regions, Ethiopia. The end line survey objective was to assess the impact of a one -year project compared to the baseline data set. The data collection conducted from September 10-20, 2021.

The survey design used for this end line survey is community based cross-sectional study.

Quantitative data collection method was used for this end line survey using structured questionnaire. For consistency and better comparison of baseline and end line survey findings, the same sample size which used for baseline survey was used for this end line survey. Accordingly, a total of 253HHs (135HHs from Liben and 118HHs from Borena) were interviewed. Digital data collection supported with kobo toolbox used to collect quantitative data from randomly selected respondents.

End line findings confirmed that the project impacted life of the target community. Progress from baseline showed for most of variables measured under this end line survey compared to baseline data, though some achievements are under compared to estimated target which not updated following baseline. Table 1 below presented end line findings against baseline and estimated target.