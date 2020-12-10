Integrated labour market assessment in Jigjiga and Kebribeyah: A marketplace in between resilience and integration

Foreword

Ethiopia is the second largest refugee-hosting country in Africa and has a long and generous history of hosting refugees, maintaining an open-door asylum policy and giving humanitarian access and protection to those seeking refuge. Currently, Ethiopia hosts over 0.75 million refugee and asylum seekers in 26 refugee camps and more than 99 per cent of them originate from four countries: South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan. Most of the refugee camps have limited services and opportunities and refugees are mostly dependent on humanitarian assistance. In addition, over 1.7 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are in need of durable solutions in different parts of the country.

Ethiopia is in the process of reforming its refugee policy taking into account its commitments at the 2016 Leaders’ Summit on Refugees which the country co-hosted in New York and the adoption of a national Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF). Through this initiative, launched in November 2017, the Government of Ethiopia is shifting towards a new approach of refugee response, “combining wider support to host communities, fostering peaceful coexistence and greater inclusion of refugees in national development plans.” Central to this approach is the promotion of more sustainable solutions, going beyond care and maintenance to enhance refugees’ selfreliance and gradually phasing out the encampment policy over the next decade. This will be achieved, in part, by providing refugees with socio-economic rights and progressively advancing local integration options.

The Fafan zone of the Somali Regional State (SRS), especially the refugee camp of Kebribeyah, is particularly relevant in light of the local integration pledge. Evidence from this region shows that socio-economic integration is a process that has been taking place organically (and unevenly) through existing social and economic interactions between refugees and host communities. Somali refugees and hosts share several identity-based features, including language, culture, ethnicity and kinship, and in many cases clan too. With a view to better understand the prospects for socio-economic integration in this region, the ILO commissioned an integrated labour market assessment to assess the feasibility of integration and to prepare options for priority actions for socio-economic integration of refugees with host communities.

The assessment, prepared and conducted by Samuel Hall, was able to provide a comprehensive analysis of the supply and demand of employment opportunities, as well as an institutional mapping of the main employment and support services actors in Jigjiga and Kebribeyah. Moreover, it provides an in-depth analysis of pathways to local integration and identifies capacity gaps at various levels on the effective response to labour market supply and demand dynamics characteristic of the Fafan region.