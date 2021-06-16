Increasing support to combat hunger crisis in Tigray

‘I am deeply concerned about the many civilians who are affected by the steadily worsening hunger crisis in Tigray. Norway will increase its humanitarian aid to Tigray by NOK 20 million, bringing the total up to roughly NOK 130 million,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide.

After more than six months of armed conflict in Tigray, the humanitarian situation remains critical and chaotic. It is estimated that 5.2 million people are in need of protection and assistance. Approximately two million people have been forced to flee their homes.

‘The ability to reach people in need of humanitarian aid in Tigray is still very limited. Norway has repeatedly made it clear that humanitarian workers must be given unimpeded access, and we have brought the issue up in the Security Council. The civilian population that is affected by the conflict in Tigray must be given protection and life-saving humanitarian help,’ said Ms Eriksen Søreide.

Norway is now increasing its support for civilians in Tigray by NOK 20 million. Since the conflict broke out in November, Norway has provided approximately NOK 130 million from its humanitarian aid budget.

Food security in Tigray is under pressure. The armed conflict has led to the destruction and plundering of crops, grain stores and seeds, agricultural equipment and livestock. Many people have been driven from their homes and farms. There is a need for assistance in a wide range of areas, including food security and nutrition, agriculture, coordination and operation of camps for refugees and internally displaced people, tents and emergency provisions, water supplies and sanitation, health, protection, education, logistics and communications.

So far, Norway’s support has been channelled through the Common Humanitarian Fund, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Norwegian Refugee Council, UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), Save the Children Norway, Norwegian Church Aid and the Norwegian Refugee Council’s crisis response organisation NORCAP. This is in addition to the core funding provided to the World Food Programme (WFP) and the UNHCR.