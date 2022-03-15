Improving response as Ethiopia marks two years since first COVID-19 case

Addis Ababa, March 13, 2022 – Two years ago on March 13, 2020, Ethiopia recorded its first COVID-19 case. The virus was first declared in Addis Ababa before spreading to other locations. So far, the country has recorded 469,184 cases and 7486 deaths.

In the two years since, public health measures, including core capacities to detect, assess, report, and respond to public health events, were deeply reviewed and strengthened. The commitment of Ethiopia Leadership at the highest level was reiterated national coordination with all stakeholders, especially multisectoral coordination for preparedness, which has been crucial in curbing the spread of the virus. Vaccination is also being stepped up to help control the pandemic.

World Health Organization (WHO) continues to support the country bolster key pandemic response measures such as surveillance, laboratory testing, treatment, and community engagement. Throughout the pandemic, the Organization has also provided technical guidance and support and with its partners delivered crucial medical supplies and equipment to the country to combat the virus and sustain continuity of essential health services.

We’ve been at the forefront of the efforts to beat back this pandemic since 2020 and will continue to support the stellar efforts the national authorities are undertaking to effectively tackle COVID-19 pandemic and keep Ethiopian people safe.” said Dr Boureima, HAMA SAMBO, WHO Representative in Ethiopia.

Vaccination remains a powerful weapon against this pandemic. WHO is working with partner organizations to step up the uptake in the country. So far 23,960,213 people have been fully vaccinated. More efforts are needed to reach the wider population to protected them from the risk of severe illness and death.

“COVID-19 has pushed us to the limit. But it has also demonstrated the importance of preparedness to respond efficiently to health emergencies. We greatly appreciate the support of our partners who worked alongside our teams at all levels in the sustained response to the pandemic." H.E. Dr Lia Tadesse, Minister of Health

“The past two years have been extremely challenging, but we’ve learned crucial public health lessons. We are emerging stronger and look forward to bolstering and improving the health system to be more resilient to future emergencies.” Dr Boureima, HAMA SAMBO, WHO Representative in Ethiopia