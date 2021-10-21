Ethiopia
Impacts of displacement: Drought displacement in Gode Woreda, Ethiopia
Internal displacement linked with drought is one of the main challenges for the Somali region of Ethiopia. IDMC conducted an assessment of the impacts of displacement on the livelihood, housing conditions, health, education and security of internally displaced people (IDPs) and their non-displaced neighbours in Liaanmo, Gode woreda in 2021 in order to inform more comprehensive and inclusive assistance to affected populations. This report presents its key findings.