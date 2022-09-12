IGAD Welcomes Ethiopia Parties Commitment to Ceasefire and Mediation

September 12, 2022 (DJIBOUTI, Djibouti): The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, is following with keen interest the situation in Ethiopia and is pleased to see the parties to the conflict are showing strong willingness to return to the negotiating table under the auspices of the African Union and in line with IGAD’s position to make use of diplomacy to find a lasting solution to the situation.

Dr Workneh is encouraged by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government’s consistent commitment to dialogue to resolve grievances in all parts of the country through an all-inclusive political process and appeals to all the parties in Ethiopia to seize the opportunity in order to arrive at a lasting peace.

Dr Workneh is further encouraged by yesterday’s statement of the government of the Tigray region for dialogue which is also in line with similar calls made by the Federal Government of Ethiopia. The Executive Secretary therefore calls upon the Federal government and authorities in the Tigray region to build confidence in their relations and to address all the outstanding issues and encourages them to continue these efforts with patience and strong commitment.

The Executive Secretary reaffirms IGAD’s support and remains at the disposal of the parties to assist in any way they may consider mutually beneficial.

IGAD Logo Media inquiries

Nuur Mohamud Sheekh

Spokesperson for the IGAD Executive Secretary

Email: Nuur.sheekh@igad.int