IGAD Pledges to Strengthen TB Prevention Efforts

Addis Ababa, December 17/2020( ENA) The Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) pledged to strengthen TB prevention efforts in the region.

IGAD has been implementing a three-year strategy to minimize the vulnerability of refugees for TB in 51 refugee camps located in the region.

A forum was held today to evaluate the implementation process of the program in the presence of representatives from IGAD member countries and other institutions in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

During the occasion, Health Coordinator at IGAD, Dr. Tsegaye Legesse said the strategy being implemented with 7.5 million USD has been helping the efforts of member countries towards preventing TB.

He added that capacity building training have also been given to many health professionals working in the region in a bid to effectively implement the program.

According to him, several refugees and communities located in the area have been able to get medical examination and treatment of TB by the program.

This in turn has been improving the health service delivery and more importantly collaboration of countries across the border areas in health services, Tsegaye pointed out.

Tsegay emphasized that the prevention of TB will continue in a more strengthened way in the region.