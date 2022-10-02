IGAD and ANE Launch Joint Refugee Solutions Project

September 30, 2022 (ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia):The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and Action for the Needy in Ethiopia (ANE) Launched Joint Project Partnership Implementation on Education and Livelihood Support for the most vulnerable group of people in Ethiopia and South Sudan Cross Border Areas, today, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The main objective of the IGAD-ANE partnership project is to respond to the educational and livelihood needs of Refugees, IDPs, Returnees as well as host communities in the cross-border areas of Ethiopia and South Sudan.

In his opening remarks at the launch, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Executive Secretary of IGAD said that the humanitarian and development aspect of the project is intended to strengthen the protection and empower those affected by displacement.

“This joint project is a testament to our regional commitment to deliver peace and prosperity for all through a medium of regional integration” Dr. Workneh added.

The Executive Secretary further underlined that Education and livelihood opportunities are indispensable right and empower disadvantaged groups like refugees.

Giving his welcoming remarks, the State Minister of Water and Energy, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Chairperson of ANE Board of Directors, Ambassador Asfaw Dingamo noted that the partnership with IGAD plays a significant role for ANE in operating its international aid services out of Ethiopia and establish its cross border offices.

Mr. Salihu Sultan, Managing Director of ANE gave the highlights of the achievements of ANE’s Humanitarian Services in the Past 10 Years (2012-2022).

Dr. Kebede Kassa, Senior Coordinator, Education, Science, Technology & Innovation (ESTI) of Social Development Division of IGAD gave an overview of IGAD-ANE Joint Project Partnership.

The Joint IGAD-ANE project Launching Ceremony participants included government ministers, State Ministers, Regional State Administrators, Commissioners, Senior Government Officials from Ethiopia and South Sudan, High Profile Officials of IGAD, Ambassadors, representatives from Embassies, Heads of UN Agencies, Partners, Members of ANE Board of Directors, ANE General Assembly Members, Senior Civil Society Officials, Public Figures and Community Leaders, Members of National and International Media Organizations.

The partnership focuses on strengthening protection assistances and capacities in order to improve the lives and livelihoods of the neediest people in all IGAD member states.

The Joint IGAD-ANE project initiative will work towards addressing the humanitarian and development needs of displaced people in cross-border areas of Ethiopia and the South Sudan in line with a five-year comprehensive Partnership Agreement was signed between IGAD and ANE on March 2021.