ICPAC Desert Locust Projection February 2021
Very High Risk of Impacts to Crops and Rangelands
Very high risk of significant impact to both crops and rangelands in Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya due to the high numbers of swarms
Projected impact on food and fodder
Very high risk of significant impact to both crops and rangelands in Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya due to the high numbers of swarms recorded which are likely to breed in time for the new crop season. In Kenya, some central, eastern, and northeastern areas are currently in the short crop season.
There is a risk of swarms within Somalia to invade more crop and grazing areas in the northern part of the country due to wind movement and the search for suitable breeding areas.
Ethiopia’s crops for the Belg season which starts in mid-February are at high risk due to the high number of swarms which may lead to egg laying and higher locust numbers during the crop. The young crops are at high risk.
Vegetation conditions are lesser suitable to sustain big swarms due to drier conditions before the March-May rainfall.
This has the potential of increasing locust numbers due to surplus vegetation made available.
Desert Locust Spread
Currently, the highest number of swarms have been reported in northern and central Ethiopia in a total number of 26 Zones, north-eastern, eastern, and coastal regions of Kenya in 17 counties and 9 regions of Somalia. These are the most affected areas.
At this stage, hoppers have been reported in few locations showing low reproduction in the recent days, this may change with the start of the expected rainfall season first in the northern parts of Eastern Africa, at end of February, and in central regions in mid to end of March.