ICPAC Desert Locust Projection February 2021

Very High Risk of Impacts to Crops and Rangelands

Projected impact on food and fodder

Very high risk of significant impact to both crops and rangelands in Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya due to the high numbers of swarms recorded which are likely to breed in time for the new crop season. In Kenya, some central, eastern, and northeastern areas are currently in the short crop season.

There is a risk of swarms within Somalia to invade more crop and grazing areas in the northern part of the country due to wind movement and the search for suitable breeding areas.

Ethiopia’s crops for the Belg season which starts in mid-February are at high risk due to the high number of swarms which may lead to egg laying and higher locust numbers during the crop. The young crops are at high risk.

Vegetation conditions are lesser suitable to sustain big swarms due to drier conditions before the March-May rainfall.