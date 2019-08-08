08 Aug 2019

Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) Horn of Africa (ECHO/-HF/BUD/2019/91000) - Last update: 06/06/2019 Version 3

European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Jun 2019
HUMANITARIAN IMPLEMENTATION PLAN (HIP)

HORN OF AFRICA

The full implementation of this version of the HIP is conditional upon the necessary appropriations being made available from the 2019 general budget of the European Union

AMOUNT: EUR 163 000 000

The present Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) was prepared on the basis of the financing decision ECHO/WWD/BUD/2019/01000 (Worldwide Decision) and the related General Guidelines for Operational Priorities on Humanitarian Aid (Operational Priorities). The purpose of the HIP and its annex is to serve as a communication tool for DG ECHO's2 partners and to assist them in the preparation of their proposals. The provisions of the Worldwide Decision and the General Conditions of the Agreement with the European Commission shall take precedence over the provisions in this document.

