Humanitarian Assistance Apportioned for more than 1.8 m Recipients in Northern Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, January 19/2021(ENA) Humanitarian assistance has been delivered for over 1.8 million people following the end of the law enforcement operation in the northern part of Ethiopia, Ministry of Peace said.

In a Press Release issued on Tuesday, the ministry noted that the humanitarian aid apportioned to the indigent in the region containing food and non-food items as well as medical supplies.

The Government of Ethiopia is collaborating with development and humanitarian partners to broaden the relief aid to 2.5 million beneficiaries across the region, it said.

Under the headship of the Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) Ministerial Committee, an Emergency Operation Center (EOC) comprising of technical teams from Ministries, Regional Bureaus, UN Agencies and International NGOs has been established in Mekelle City to address immediate needs.

A four-layered Emergency coordination system (Regional, Zonal, Woreda and food distribution point) have been put in place to capture additional needs.

The statement stated that the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has been supporting the coordination of the humanitarian assistance by facilitating secured movement of people and supplies.

Distribution of aid is being facilitated by the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), Consortium of international and local NGOs under the coordination of UNOCHA and the Productive Safety Net Program (PSNP).

Distribution is being carried out from supply centers established in Axum, Adigrat, Alamata, Shire and Mekelle cities and priorities were given for women, children, elders and persons with disabilities, it indicated.

A joint needs assessment is underway to identify the specific number of recipients, it said adding that the Government of Ethiopia is committed to address all needs arising in the region.