Humanitarian aid agency GOAL donates vital PPE equipment to Ethiopian Ministry of Health to help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic

Humanitarian aid agency GOAL, with funding from Irish Aid, has delivered vital PPE equipment to the Ethiopian Ministry of Health to help medical staff fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The Ethiopian Minister for Health, Dr Liya Tadesse, accepting the PPE delivery, thanked all partners, GOAL and Irish Aid for the vital protection materials which she said will go a long way towards protecting staff working on the frontline treating Covid-19 patients in Ethiopia.

The PPE consignment includes 675 facial shields, 2,725 disposable gowns, 2,781 boxes of gloves and 550 face masks for staff in the Millennium Covid Centre set up by the Ethiopian Government in Addis. In addition, 58,000 Medical Masks and 5,563 boxes of gloves will be distributed to frontline GOAL staff and government health workers in five other health regions in the country.

At a ceremony to hand over the PPE materials this week Dr Liya Tadesse said combatting Covid-19 has been challenging from the confirmation of the first case. “When we were trying to convert this building into a Covid-19 Centre we had different challenges. However, we did it in two months. To make this happen each and everyone involved played a vital role.”

She added: “This support shows us how we can do this together. Today we are not only thanking you, we want to show everyone that we have hope. I would like to say thank you on behalf of the patients, frontline workers, and the Ministry of Health. We need more support and your cooperation because we are not done with this pandemic yet.”

Dr Ismael Shemsedin, Director at the Millennium Covid Centre, said: “There are over 1,000 patients here and 500 medical workers supporting them 24/7. We have 40 ICU beds and 100 step down beds and the rest of the beds are for moderate cases. When our 500 staff go inside and treat the Covid patients we have a responsibility to protect them from the infection.”

“These PPE materials will protect our staff. But also the support shows us that we are not alone in fighting this pandemic. This will boost our moral and give us more confidence and let us know we are not alone. Our partners are joining hands with us to fight Covid-19 together.”

Sister Helen Teklu, Head Nurse at the Millennium Covid-19 Centre, said: “These materials mean we can be safe and to support our Covid-19 patients without fear. Without this equipment we will be one of the patients.”

Dinkneh Asfaw, GOAL Country Director for Ethiopia, said: “During this period of uncertainty around Covid-19, GOAL have been prioritizing people’s health (staff and partners), business continuity, preparedness and response. We must support with all our means our staff and partners in carrying out prevention messaging and provide treatment safely.”

“The Ministry of Health is undertaking all necessary measures to fight the pandemic. GOAL Ethiopia, with a funding from Irish Aid, is supporting staff in the Millennium Covid Centre but front-line workers including GOAL field staff in other health regions in Ethiopia.”

GOAL Ethiopia has to date reached over two million people across the country with Covid-19 messages through risk communication and community engagement and provision of Infection Prevention Measures.

