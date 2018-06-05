Horn of Africa Drought Response Issue #11 (April 2018)

According to FEWSNET, rainfall has been above average over broad areas of Somalia, Eastern and Southern Ethiopia and nearly all of Kenya. The strong performance of seasonal rains has contributed to a continuation of timely and well-distributed rains that had already resulted in seasonal rainfall surpluses across much of the region. Heavy rainfall has persisted across much of East Africa since March, with rainfall totaling more than 200 percent of average in many areas. According to the Global Forecast System (GFS), moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to persist across much of East Africa through the end of May.

Flooding in the Horn of Africa has affected ongoing humanitarian operations limiting access to drought and conflict affected populations prior to the floods. This has also limited the ability of humanitarian organizations to conduct full and comprehensive needs assessments in flood affected areas. Over 1 million people have been affected by the floods and atleast 700,760 people displaced.

A combination of conflict, drought and disease outbreaks in the Horn of Africa has left 9.7 million children in need of humanitarian assistance. The total number of moderately acutely malnourished children under the age of 5 remains at 4.1 million while severely malnourished children has reached 469,500.

Tensions between Somali and Oromo communities and conflict along the border separating the two regions has displaced around 1 million people. Ethnic based clashes continue in Ethiopian town of Moyale forcing around 10,000 residents to seek asylum in Moyale, Kenya.

An increase in Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) outbreaks has been witnessed in Kenya and Somalia. The current outbreak is unusual due to its long duration. Cumulatively Kenya has so far reported 2,829 cases and 55 deaths in 2018 while Somalia has reported a total of 2,267 cases including 9 deaths since December 2017 while Ethiopia has reported 98 cases in 2018.

Funding levels remain low as needs rise in the Horn of Africa. These have been increased by the current flooding related to heavy Gu rains. Critical sectors such as food, health, shelter and WASH are scaling back their monthly reach due to lack of resources. Drought affected people are the most hit by the down scale.