Ethiopia + 3 more

Horn of Africa - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

  • Populations in two districts of Somalia’s Bay Region are projected to face Famine between October and December if an urgent increase in assistance does not reach individuals most in need.

  • USAID Administrator Samantha Power announced an additional $151 million in funding for programs in Somalia on September 21. The USG emergency funding to Somalia now totals nearly $866 million in FY 2022.

  • Drought has affected 36.1 million people across Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia—an increase of 16.7 million people compared to UN estimates from July.

