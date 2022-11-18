Horn of Africa - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

21 MILLION Population in Need of Food Assistance due to Drought in the Horn of Africa UN – September 2022

24.1 MILLION Estimated Number of People Affected by Drought in Ethiopia UN – September 2022

3.6 MILLION People Living With Daily Household Water Insecurity in Kenya UN – September 2022

7.8 MILLION Estimated Number of People Affected by Drought in Somalia UN – September 2022

1.1 MILLION Number of People Displaced Due to Drought in Somalia Since January 2021 UN – September 2022

• A suspected AS car bomb attack resulted in the deaths of at least 120 civilians in Somalia’s capital city of Mogadishu on October 29, representing the deadliest attack in the country in five years.

• Relief actors warn that an unprecedented fifth consecutive drought season is likely affecting parts of the Horn of Africa.

• USAID/BHA partner UNICEF recently provided WASH services to flood-affected populations in western Ethiopia’s Gambella Region.

• Severe drought and deteriorating security conditions in Somalia prompted thousands of Somalis to seek refuge in the Dadaab refugee camps in Kenya’s Garissa County between September and early November.