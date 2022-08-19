Horn of Africa - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

Situation at a Glance

• An estimated 18.6 to 21.1 million people required emergency food assistance to meet basic needs across Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia as of July, with the number projected to rise in the event of a fifth consecutive poor rainy season in late 2022.

• High levels of acute food and nutrition insecurity in areas of Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia are likely to persist through at least January 2023 due to drought.

• Drought has displaced more than one million people across Somalia since January 2021.