Horn of Africa - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

21 MILLION: Population in Need of Food Assistance due to Drought in the Horn of Africa

UN – September 2022

24.1 MILLION: Estimated Number of People Affected by Drought in Ethiopia

UN – September 2022

4.1 MILLION: People Living With Daily Household Water Insecurity in Kenya

UN – September 2022

7.8 MILLION: Estimated Number of People Affected by Drought in Somalia

UN – September 2022

1.1 MILLION: Number of People Displaced Due to Drought in Somalia Since January 2021

UN – September 2022