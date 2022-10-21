Horn of Africa - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
21 MILLION: Population in Need of Food Assistance due to Drought in the Horn of Africa
UN – September 2022
24.1 MILLION: Estimated Number of People Affected by Drought in Ethiopia
UN – September 2022
4.1 MILLION: People Living With Daily Household Water Insecurity in Kenya
UN – September 2022
7.8 MILLION: Estimated Number of People Affected by Drought in Somalia
UN – September 2022
1.1 MILLION: Number of People Displaced Due to Drought in Somalia Since January 2021
UN – September 2022
-
The CHC forecasts that areas across the Horn of Africa will receive low rainfall from October to December.
-
Prolonged and severe drought is exacerbating food insecurity and acute malnutrition in the Horn of Africa.
-
Health actors declared a new cholera outbreak in Ethiopia’s Karsadula woreda,
Somali Region, on October 10.
-
WFP assisted 4.6 million people in Somalia in September with support from USAID/BHA and other donors.