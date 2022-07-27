Horn of Africa - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
-
Populations in the Horn of Africa are experiencing the world’s worst food insecurity emergency in 2022. An estimated 18.6 million people across Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia are experiencing Crisis—IPC 3—levels of acute food insecurity as a result of a historic drought, and the number could reach up to 20 million by September.
-
USAID Administrator Samantha Power announced an additional $1.2 billion for the drought response in the Horn of Africa on July 18, bringing the USG humanitarian contribution to the Horn to nearly $1.8 billion in FY 2022.