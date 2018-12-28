Horn of Africa Climate Crisis, Regional Summary #15 (October/November 2018)

According to FEWSNET issue of November 2018, seasonal rainfall has remained uncharacteristically erratic and significantly below average across most of Central and Southern Somalia, the SouthEastern Somali region of Ethiopia, and the Northern and Eastern regions of Kenya. However, several areas along the East Africa coastal strip and in the Somali region of Ethiopia received well above average rainfall amounts during this period.

In the latest UNICEF publication, 4.16 million children in Ethiopia were suffering from malnutrition and 370,000 children were severely malnourished. In Somalia, the projected number of children who are malnourished stands at 1.2 million while in Kenya children suffering from malnutrition is 329,000 and 85,105 were severely malnourished.

A total of 680,716 children under five are in need of severe acute malnutrition treatment in the Horn of Africa. Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia are among the countries identified with active Cholera/AWD outbreaks in the region. However, over the past 17 weeks, there has been a decline in the number of Cholera/AWD cases reported in Somalia.

Contrary to earlier forecasts in Kenya, the OctoberDecember rains did not result in flooding in some of the flood prone arid and semi arid counties like Tana River and Garissa. Ethiopia has experienced below average and erratic rainfall in Southern pastoral areas except Shebelle and Nogob. In Somalia, the 2018 Deyr rainfall season has so far performed less well than expected, despite the development of a weak El Nino.

To date, an estimated 2.4 million people are internally displaced in Ethiopia. While some returns were reported in West Guji and Gedeo, around 240,000 people were newly displaced in Benishangul Gumuz region due to inter-communal violence in Kamashi zone in September. In Somalia, new clashes in lower Shebelle displaced more than 34,000 people between August 2018 and October 2018.

The 2018 Somalia Humanitarian Response funding has crossed the halfway mark and is currently 54.4% funded.

As of 31 October 2018, the 2018 Ethiopia Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan funding (HDRP) Mid-Year Review is currently at 68%.