Hartume Lema Kebele Profile, Bule Hora Woreda, West Guji Zone (January 2020)

Context

As per the DTM Village Assessment 3, there are 414 returnee households (2,550 individuals) in Hartume Lema Kebele of Bule Hora Woreda. Monitoring of humanitarian needs in January 2020 identified major gaps in shelter, education and livelihoods. Out of 207 damaged shelters identified by the DRMO/shelter cluster, no partner had intervened in shelter so far as of end of January 2020. However, IOM distributed NFIs for 89 households. Although an exact figure was not available from humanitarian actors at the time of reporting, community members reported that many more households were still in need. School children lack scholastic materials in two of the three schools in the Kebele and one school is in need of rehabilitation. Since farming tools were lost and/or destroyed during the conflict and on-farm activities, particularly for coffee, are intense at this time of year, the lack of the tools was also one of the gaps highlighted during January 2020. This support would contribute to communities’ self-reliance.