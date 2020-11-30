Guiding Principles for Humanitarian Operations in Tigray, and border areas of Afar and Amhara regions (date of endorsement November 2020)

1. Introduction

Acknowledging the normal and inherent responsibility of the State to protect and meet the needs of persons within its territory or under its control,

Acknowledging that the host Government has a special responsibility under the Charter of the United Nations, and other relevant agreements with individual United Nations organizations, for the security and protection of United Nations personnel, other individuals covered by the United Nations Security Management System (UNSMS), and the property of UNSMS organizations,

Reaffirming the commitment of humanitarian organizations to conduct their operations in Ethiopia in line with the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and operational independence1 ,

This document aims to guide humanitarian action in Ethiopia to effectively deliver humanitarian assistance during and after hostilities in line with the humanitarian principles noted below.