Guidelines for Transitional Shelter Construction: Jijiga - Somali Region, Ethiopia; 2017 - 2020

1. Introduction

These guidelines for transitional shelter construction in the Jijiga camps are meant to cover the period from 2017 to the end of 2020, and shall guide the UNHCR shelter and settlement activities in the refugee camps around Jijiga, Somali Region, based on the directions set out by the UNHCR/ARRA Shelter Strategy 2017 - 2020.

For a start, the guidelines apply to two of the three refugee camps in Jijiga namely, Aw-barre and Sheder. A shelter solution for the third refugee camp, Kebribeyah, will be considered when there is better clarity on the future of the camp in view of implementation of local integration as pledged by the Government of Ethiopia. Aw-barre and Sheder refugee camps are located at 43.21610 E /9.78330 N and 43.13000 E/9.70000 N, respectively in the Ethiopian Somali National Regional State. Aw-barre and Sheder are the nearest Woreda and Kebele adjacent to the respective refugee campsrespectively. The nearest major town is Jijiga which is 70 km from Aw-barre refugee camp and 52km from Sheder refugee camp. Camp planning has been undertaken for Aw-barre and Sheder refugee camps, which were established in 2007 and 2008 respectively.

The existing shelters in both camps are constructed from plastic sheets, wooden sticks, cloths and some plastered mud wall. The life span of these shelters depends on frequent maintenance of the construction materials like plastic sheet, wooden stick and cloths. However, UNHCR Sub-Office Jijiga (SOJ) was unable to distribute plastic sheets to the refugees since 2012 due to budget constraints, leading refugees to use their own cloth to cover their roofs and degrade the forest by using wood in order to maintain their shelter, which is not durable and need frequent replacement.

UNHCR, in collaboration with ARRA, SEE and the refugee community, started constructing transitional shelters in Aw-barre and Sheder refugee camp in 2013.