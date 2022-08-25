Guideline for Infant and Young Child Feeding in Emergencies for Ethiopia (September 2021)

Emergencies such as drought, floods, conflict, and disease epidemics often disrupt communities’ livelihoods. In such times, it is critical to immediately implement interventions that protect and promote the health and nutrition wellbeing of vulnerable groups’ in order to reduce morbidity and mortality. Supporting infant and young child feeding during emergencies (IYCF-E) is one such intervention that saves lives, protects children’s nutrition, health and development, and benefits mothers, and the community at large.