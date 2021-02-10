Growing Nutrition for Mothers and Children (GROW) Project in Ethiopia - End Line Household Survey Report

1. Background to the GROW Project

CARE International has been implementing a project entitled “Growing Nutrition for Mothers and Children (GROW)” in East and West Hararghe Zones of Oromia regional state and Guanine and Argoba Woredas of Afar regional state, Ethiopia. The GROW project in Ethiopia was part of the Government of Canada's 3.5 billion CAD commitment to improving the health of mothers, new-borns and children. The project was part of CARE Canada’s Sub-Saharan African Nutrition Program, which includes the GROW project along with the Southern African Nutrition Initiative (Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia) funded through the Partnership for Strengthening Maternal, Newborn and Child Health.

The GROW project was a 21.4 million CAD initiative to address undernutrition in women of reproductive age and children under five. The Ethiopia Development Division of Global Affairs Canada funded the project. The project was a partnership between CARE International, CUSO International, McGill University, the Government of Ethiopia (Ministries of Health, Agriculture, Women’s Affairs, and Mines, Water and Irrigation) and Global Affairs Canada.

GROW was a four and half year project (January 2016 - June 2020) implemented in 164 Kebeles found in 14 Woredas of Oromia and Afar regional states - 6 in East and West Hararghe each, and 2 Woredas in Afar.

The goal of the GROW project was to improve the nutritional status of boys and girls under 5 years of age and women in the reproductive age group (15-49 years) in Ethiopia. The project had the following three intermediate outcomes: