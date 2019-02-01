Greater Horn of Africa Region: Humanitarian Snapshot (November - December 2018)

OVERVIEW

Below average Deyr/short rains (October to December) in Kenya, Somalia and southern Ethiopia raised concerns regarding a potential deterioration in the humanitarian situation. In Somalia, earlier than normal livestock migration was reported in parts of Bari and Nugaal regions of Puntland. In Kenya, forage availability for livestock and maize crops in marginal areas were negatively impacted. Meanwhile, in Sudan, economic shocks caused food prices to rise to 200 per cent above the five-year average, decreasing access to food for the most vulnerable. In South Sudan, food prices also rose, particularly in the Equatorias, and increased food insecurity was also reported in Mundri East, West and Mvolo areas of Western Equatoria, following the 2017-2018 prolonged dry spell that spoiled crops and an outbreak of fall army worm.

Pockets of conflict and inter-communal clashes caused new displacement in Ethiopia and South Sudan, while returns were also reported in several areas of South Sudan. In Ethiopia, renewed violence between the Gebra and Garre communities left some 15,000 people displaced in Moyale town, bordering both Oromia and Somali regions, while the Amhara region continued to receive an average of 320 displaced people every week. In South Sudan, clashes in and around Yei in Central Equatoria displaced thousands of people, including more than 4,500 who arrived in Mugwo town in November. Meanwhile, about 3,800 civilians, mainly women and children, reportedly returned to southern Unity in South Sudan following a relative improvement in the security situation.

A Yellow Fever outbreak was declared in Western Equatoria in South Sudan, while several countries faced measles outbreaks. As of 19 December 2018, one confirmed yellow fever case and two presumptively yellow fever positive cases had been reported in Sakure payam of Nzara County, which is located at the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). In Ethiopia, nearly 400 new cases of measles were reported in the second week of December, bringing the total number of suspected cases in 2018 to more than 4,300, of which more than 1,300 were confirmed. The majority of the cases were reported from the Somali region (22 per cent), closely followed by Oromia (21 per cent) and Addis Ababa (20 per cent). In South Sudan, 62 suspected measles cases were reported in Rumbek East from 20 October to 23 December 2018, while in Kenya, a measles outbreak was ongoing in Wajir. Meanwhile, the number of regions affected by cholera and/or Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) decreased in November and December, with Ethiopia reporting no new cases in December.