14 Feb 2020

Greater Horn of Africa | Desert locust infestation | DG ECHO Daily Map | 14/02/2020

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Feb 2020
Download PDF (1.65 MB)

  • The Desert Locust is considered the most dangerous of all migratory pest species in the world. It can reproduce rapidly, migrate long distances and devastate crops and pastures. A 1 km2 size swarm contains about 40 million desert locusts, which eat the same amount of food in one day as about 35,000 people.

  • The October-December rainy season in the Horn of Africa was characterized by exceptionally heavy precipitation. This contributed to an increase in vegetation biomass that was conducive to a further spread.

  • The current outbreak is affecting the Greater Horn of Africa, damaging tens of thousands of hectares of cropland and pasture. This is the worst outbreak in over 25 years in Ethiopia and Somalia and the worst observed in over 70 years in Kenya.

  • This may lead to a sharp deterioration of the food security situation in the Greater Horn of Africa.

