Greater Horn of Africa and Yemen Desert Locust Crisis Appeal (January–December 2020)

Rapid response and sustained action

At a glance

Over 42 million people facing severe acute food insecurity in the ten targeted countries (Global Report on Food Crises 2020)

1.7 million ha of land targeted for control in the ten countries (by December 2020)

153 000 households targeted for rapid livelihoods protection in nine of the ten countries (activities: June–December 2020)

USD 231.64 million total funding required by FAO for rapid response and anticipatory action in the ten countries from January to December 2020

Five months after the beginning of the desert locust upsurge in the Greater Horn of Africa and Yemen, and four months since the launch of the response plan (24 January 2020) a total of USD 130 million have been mobilized in the region.

As described in the recently published Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) quarterly report (January to April 2020), a lot has been achieved already, thanks to generous contributions from resource partners and affected governments.

But bringing a desert locust upsurge under control and mitigating its impact on livelihoods and food security requires a prolonged effort and numerous factors could influence the duration and magnitude of the problem, including the widespread presence of COVID-19.

This revised version of the appeal for rapid response and anticipatory action reflects the dynamic nature of the crisis and the better understanding we now have of it, recent developments in the region, and the projected scenario for the remaining months of the year.

With regard to the urgent need to curb the spread of desert locust (component 1), the needs have been adjusted in order to factor in a third generation of the pest (from June onward) and possible further breeding, in the event that climatic conditions are favourable during the last quarter of 2020. The revised funding requirement amounts to USD 121 715 000 (an increase of 72 percent), with USD 72 million currently funded (59 percent) in order to control 1.7 million hectares by the end of the year.

In terms of the livelihoods component, needs have also increased, as the most recent damage assessments and analyses confirmed that the situation drifted from the best to the mid-case scenario. In agreement with government authorities, FAO will complement existing efforts – carried out by governments as well as non-governmental organizations (NGOs) – and will target 153 000 households (approximately 900 000 individuals) between June and the following cropping season, the timing of which depends on the prevailing modal system. To that effect, FAO is appealing for USD 99 765 000 (an increase of 38 percent), USD 40 million of which has already been mobilized (40 percent).

Finally, the coordination component remains unchanged and FAO is appealing for USD 10 160 000, out of which USD 6 630 000 has already been approved (65 percent). The unfunded component focuses primarily on regional partners, namely the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the Desert Locust Control Organization for Eastern Africa (DLCO-EA).