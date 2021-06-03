The Government of Ethiopia and humanitarian partners have jointly released the 2021 humanitarian requirements document for Ethiopia

US$1.49 billion is required to address the food and non-food needs across the country

Addis Ababa, 03 June 2021: Today, the Commissioner of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission MitikuKassa and the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Ethiopia Dr. Catherine Sozi officially released the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan for Ethiopia.

This joint Government and humanitarian partners’ plan outlines prioritized humanitarian needs in 2021. The plan aims to reach 11 million people with emergency food assistance, 4.6 million people with health service, 2.8 million people with emergency shelter and non-food items support, 3 million malnourished children under-5 and pregnant and lactating women with nutritional supplies/treatment, 4.9 million people with protection services, 3.7 million with water, hygiene and sanitation interventions, 2.3 million children with access to education, as well as 9.6 million people with agriculture support. At least US$1.49 billion is required to address the aforementioned emergency food and non-food needs across the country. As in previous years, the Plan is based on the shared understanding of the crisis, and the evidence-based analysis of the overall humanitarian context.

“The year 2020 has been an unfortunate year with several unforeseen and chronic humanitarian crisis challenging the Government of Ethiopia and causing suffering to fellow citizens. In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, humanitarian impacts from extreme weather variations, the effects of desert locust infestation and localized conflict-induced displacements are some of the humanitarian challenges the Government has been addressing in 2020, and continues to do so in 2021,” said Commissioner Mitiku.

On her part, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator said that “the focus of the UN and humanitarian partners in Ethiopia is on fast-tracking the scale-up of the response operations with available resources and in complement to the Government efforts. We count on our donor partners to continue to support our life-saving efforts.”

