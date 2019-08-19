GOAL is helping over 58,000 displaced refugees in Ethiopia

By Miriam Donohoe, Senior Communications Manager, GOAL

Another hot day dawns in the dusty, sprawling Tierkadi Refugee Camp in Gambella, Western Ethiopia, just 50 kilometres from the border with South Sudan.

Eight years after gaining independence South Sudan should be full of hope. Instead, it's in the grip of a massive humanitarian crisis with political turmoil, violence, drought, and dire food shortages causing the displacement of 3.7 million people. Six out of ten of the fleeing population are children. More than 400,000 of those displaced have crossed the border to Gambella, enduring long and arduous journeys, with homes, livelihoods and loved ones left behind. Tierkadi, where Irish humanitarian aid agency GOAL is running life-saving nutrition programmes, is temporary home to over 58,000 of those forced to flee South Sudan due to the bitter, protracted conflict which has devastated the country.

The picture in Tierkadi is bleak. The camp is situated in a remote, underdeveloped location with difficult terrain. Here the refugees are dependent on aid, with virtually no livelihood opportunities. They lack proper shelter, clean water, fresh food, health support, and fuel for cooking. One thing that strikes you as you walk around the camp is the lack of men. It is mainly women, ambling gracefully in their brightly coloured dresses with infants in their arms and children scampering at their heels. Their homes are straw huts, the only furnishings mats on the ground and a few utensils. But they are immaculately clean.

Despite the seeming hopelessness of their lives there is some laughter. One small boy wearing dirty red shorts is busy trying to repair his unravelling "football" made from old rags. He has a big smile plastered across his face as he goes about his task with determination. Two little girls play tag as they circle around their mother with a baby in her arms and carrying a bag of food cereal, distributed by GOAL, on her head. But the biggest issue facing the refugee population is malnutrition, especially amongst babies and children.

Cries ring out as we approach the nutrition centre in the camp. Here dozens of mothers and young children are attending a GOAL clinic providing nutrition support including supplementary feeding for malnourished babies through its innovative C-MAMI (Community Management of At-Risk Mothers and Infants) programme supported by Irish Aid and other agencies. Attending today's clinic is Nyanil. The 35-year-old mother is tall and dignified, but world weary. She cradles her five-week-old twin daughters, Nyanwir and Nyamoch, one in each arm.

The twin girls were born in the camp with no complications, weighing 2.9 kg and 3.1 kg each. However little Nyamoch lost a lot of weight in the early weeks following her birth, and after an assessment by GOAL staff was found to be at risk of malnutrition. She has been on the C-MAMI programme for two weeks, and is putting on weight and beginning to thrive - catching up on her twin sister. She will continue to be monitored by GOAL until she reaches her target weight.

Reticent at first to share her story Nyanil opens up and tells how she walked for days from her home in the Upper Nile Region in South Sudan to Gambella to reach safety.

"Life in my village was hard. There was fighting and people were killed so we had to leave. It took four days of walking to reach Gambella. We walked in a group it was very tough. We had little food," she recalls. "Along the way we saw violence. A lot of people were on the move. I thought I would never reach safety."

She says: "Here in Gambella I feel safe but I long for my home. I hope one day to go back. I am happy now that my baby is getting healthy. I want a good future for my daughters." According to Mary T Murphy, GOAL's Refugee Programme Manager in Ethiopia with over 20 years' experience in nutrition and humanitarian programming, there are lots of success stories, such as Nyamoch's, thanks in particular to the roll out of the C-MAMI programme in Tierkadi and Kule Refugee camps. GOAL supports over 20,000 beneficiaries with its comprehensive nutrition programme across the two camps.

"But the need is so huge." she says.

GOAL was the first International NGO to trial C-MAMI targeting infants from birth to aged 6 months. Since it was introduced in 2015 thousands of infants under six months have been screened with hundreds of cases of serious malnutrition successfully treated. Last year along 1,960 infants aged up to six months were screened in Tierkadi and Kule refugee camps in Gambella and as a result 109 infants were diagnosed with serious malnutrition and admitted for treatment.

Mary explains: "Malnutrition is a major cause of death in children under five years old. The United Nations estimates that severe acute malnutrition alone kills at least one million children under five every year, with the WFP saying approximately 23 per cent of that number under six months. It had been thought that children under six months were less vulnerable to malnutrition due to the assumption that they would be protected by exclusive breastfeeding. However, studies found that global prevalence of exclusive breastfeeding was not as high as previously thought, with millions of infants exposed to risky feeding practices."

Mary T, as she is fondly known by all, says what drives her is the fact she is part of a team making a difference to people's lives. She introduces me to another set of twins, aged one year, who are also receiving nutrition support from the GOAL team in Tierkadi. Boumkuoth and his sister Nyamam are being reared by their grandmothers, Nyabuok Deng (45) and Noyaluak Chon (65). Noyaluak explains that the twins mother, her daughter, died in childbirth aged only 15 years. The entire family had fled South Sudan and took sanctuary in Terkidi four years ago. "This was very tragic and we are now responsible for these babies" she said. "They were ailing, but thanks to GOAL they are doing well. Without them I don't know what we would do." Thankfully amidst despair, there is some hope and light.