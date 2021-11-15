GIEWS Update - The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, 11 November 2021

Dire food insecurity situation in northern areas due to conflict

Highlights

In northern Tigray Region and neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions, conflict has severely damaged rural livelihood systems and displaced about 3.2 million people.

In Tigray Region, crop production of the main 2021 “Meher” harvest, currently underway, is estimated to be 58 percent below the already poor 2020 main harvest, resulting in the third consecutive season with reduced production since the start of hostilities in November 2020.

About 15 percent of the heads of livestock in Tigray Region has been looted or slaughtered.

In June 2021, about 4.4 million people in conflict-affected areas were projected to face severe food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 [Crisis] and above) between July and September, including 401 000 people in IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe).

The current prevalence and severity of food insecurity are likely to be higher as the projection could not be carried out for all areas affected by the conflict in June and due to the expansion of hostilities to most of Afar and Amhara regions since July.