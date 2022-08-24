GIEWS Country Brief: Ethiopia 24-August-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Dire food security situation, with more than 20 million people estimated to be severely food insecure

Major concern for conflict-affected northern regions and for drought-affected southern areas

Dismal seasonal rains affecting cereal production of 2022 “Belg” secondary season

Substantial wheat import requirements, with concerns about the country’s import capacity

Food prices increasing to very high levels, constraining access to food for large segments of the population