GIEWS Country Brief: Ethiopia 24-August-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT
-
Dire food security situation, with more than 20 million people estimated to be severely food insecure
-
Major concern for conflict-affected northern regions and for drought-affected southern areas
-
Dismal seasonal rains affecting cereal production of 2022 “Belg” secondary season
-
Substantial wheat import requirements, with concerns about the country’s import capacity
-
Food prices increasing to very high levels, constraining access to food for large segments of the population
-
Severe pasture and water shortages resulting in widespread livestock deaths in southern pastoral areas