Ethiopia

GIEWS Country Brief: Ethiopia 24-August-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Dire food security situation, with more than 20 million people estimated to be severely food insecure

  • Major concern for conflict-affected northern regions and for drought-affected southern areas

  • Dismal seasonal rains affecting cereal production of 2022 “Belg” secondary season

  • Substantial wheat import requirements, with concerns about the country’s import capacity

  • Food prices increasing to very high levels, constraining access to food for large segments of the population

  • Severe pasture and water shortages resulting in widespread livestock deaths in southern pastoral areas

