GIEWS Country Brief: Ethiopia 20-May-2021

Erratic seasonal rains affecting 2021 secondary season "Belg" crops

Planting of the secondary season 2021 "Belg" crops, for harvest in June/July, is normally concluded in March in southern Tigray, eastern Amhara, eastern Oromiya and northeastern SNNP regions. The February‑May rainy season has been characterized by an erratic temporal distribution of precipitation over most cropping areas. Cumulative rainfall amounts between February and mid‑April ranged from 30 to 80 percent below average in southern Tigray, eastern Amhara and eastern Oromiya regions, resulting in delayed and reduced plantings as well as in germination failures. In southern Tigray, planting operations have also been affected by insecurity and input shortages due to market disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict.

Although abundant rains in the second half of April and in early May offset moisture deficits and improved vegetation conditions, several cropping areas are still affected by drought conditions (see Agricultural Stress Index map). In addition, the imminent end of the rainy season, normally occurring in late May, will not allow for the maturation of late planted and replanted crops, and cereal production is expected at below‑average levels.

Severity of desert locust upsurge declining in recent months

Since mid‑2019, the country has been affected by a severe desert locust upsurge, the worst in 25 years. Large scale control operations carried out by the government with the support of FAO are mitigating the impact of the locusts on crops and pastures. Widespread damages have been averted and losses, although significant, occurred only in some localized areas. Infestation levels have been declining since late 2020 as a result of sustained control operations and below‑average October‑December "Deyr/Hageya" rains that created an adverse environment for insect reproduction.

Abundant "Belg/Gu/Genna" rains in late April and early May allowed the remaining swarms to mature and lay eggs in lowlands of eastern Oromiya and Somali regions, which could lead to a new generation of swarms from late June onwards. Although current infestation levels are significantly lower compared to one year ago, monitoring and control operations must be maintained.

Abundant rains in late April and early May benefiting rangelands in southern and northern pastoral areas

In the pastoral areas of southern SNNP, southern Oromiya and southern Somali regions, rangeland conditions have been affected by below‑average rains between October 2020 and mid‑April 2021 and, in some areas, by desert locusts, leading to a decline of livestock productivity and conceptions. Abundant rains in the second half of April and in early May resulted in an improvement of vegetation conditions, which are currently at above‑average levels. The increased availability of pasture and water is expected to have a positive impact on livestock in terms of body condition and milk production. However, the recent heavy rains triggered floods in Shabelle, Jarar, Dolo, Afder, Fafan and Korahe zones of Somali Region, which displaced about 56 000 people and resulted in the death of about 7 700 heads of livestock.

In northern pastoral areas of Afar Region and Sitti Zone of northern Somali Region, the March‑May "Diraac/Sugum" rainy season has been characterized by an erratic temporal distribution of rains. After severe early and mid‑season dryness, abundant rains in late April and early May improved vegetation conditions, but also triggered floods which caused the displacement of about 27 000 people and livestock losses.

Prices of cereals at high levels

In the capital, Addis Ababa, prices of locally produced maize declined by 20 percent between November 2020 and January 2021 as the main "Meher" harvest increased market availabilities. Subsequently, prices increased by 15 percent between January and March 2021 following seasonal patterns. Prices of domestically grown teff, an important cereal in the local diet, after declining by 6 percent between October 2020 and January 2021, increased by 2 percent between January and March 2021. Prices of wheat, partly imported, after having remained mostly stable in late 2020 and early 2021, increased by 18 percent in March. Prices of cereals in March were at high levels, with prices of maize and teff about 25 percent higher than one year earlier and prices of wheat about 45 percent up from their year‑earlier values, mainly due to the continuous depreciation of the country's currency, which has resulted in increased transportation and production costs.

Food security situation in 2021 affected by multiple shocks

According to the October 2020 Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, about 12.9 million people are estimated to face severe food insecurity (IPC Phase 3: "Crisis" and IPC Phase 4: "Emergency") between January and June 2021. Of these, about 10.3 million people are classified in IPC Phase 3: "Crisis" and about 2.6 million in IPC Phase 4: "Emergency". The areas most affected by food insecurity are Afar, most of Somali Region, Borena and West Guji zones in eastern Oromiya Region, Segen and South Omo zones in SNNP Region and parts of southeastern Tigray Region, where between 35 and 55 percent of the local population faces severe food insecurity conditions. Humanitarian needs have increased sharply in Tigray Region since the release of the October IPC analysis, as the conflict that erupted in November 2020 resulted in the displacement of 1.7 million individuals, in severe livelihood losses, market disruptions and humanitarian access constraints. According to the Tigray administration, about 5.2 million people currently require food assistance.

