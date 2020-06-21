A giant leap forward: Ethiopia's steps towards containing COVID-19

Amref Health Africa's mobile-learning platform, Leap, is to be used as part of the Ethiopian Government's Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19, training frontline health workers in the fight against the virus.

With 731 cases confirmed in Ethiopia to date (27 May 2020), efforts to increase the capacity of health workers in surveillance, early detection, tracking and treatment referral are key. Amref’s mobile-learning platform, Leap, has been commissioned by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to provide immediate training for community health workers on the frontline.

Beginning in mid-May, the Ministry of Health of Ethiopia has been rolling out Leap to train Health Extension Workers (HEWs)* and orient their supervisors in the COVID-19 response. Covering four modules, the mobile-phone-based learning course combines interactive SMS and audio training with quizzes, equipping HEWs with the knowledge required to support their communities in preventing and containing the virus.

Leap is compatible with both smart and basic mobile phone devices, ensuring the information is accessible even in the most remote parts of the country.

“The introduction of our mobile-learning platform into the Ministry of Health’s response to the pandemic was extremely timely,” says Misrak Makonnen, Country Director at Amref Ethiopia. “With Leap, many more health extension workers can be reached while still maintaining social distancing."

She continues: “This is a time where the use of digital technology should be maximised to protect our frontline workers supporting our affected communities, and I am excited that we are partnering with the Ministry of Health to do so.”

Going forward, the MOH has also announced its intentions to use Leap to train community health workers on other, non-COVID related health issues to strengthen the continuity of essential health services, building recovery and rebuilding into its crisis response.Together with Amref, the Ministry of Health has begun to roll out the training across the country, with the aim to reach thousands of community health workers nationwide. All HEWs will be trained over the coming months and will be actively engaged in the prevention and control of COVID-19. As of 27 May 2020, 749 health workers have started the training and a further 452 have completed the course, using their new knowledge to raise awareness among communities in Addis Ababa via house-to-house visits where they identify and refer suspected cases.

*Health Extension Workers are the Ethiopian equivalent of Community Health Workers. However, unlike in many other African countries, they are part of the formal health system – and paid.